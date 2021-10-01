Standard Test Method for Loss Modulus Conformance of Dynamic Mechanical Analyzers

Significance and Use

5.1 This test method demonstrates conformity of a dynamic mechanical analyzer at an isothermal temperature of 21 °C.

5.2 Dynamic mechanical analysis experiments often use linear temperature change. This test method does not address the effect of that change in temperature on the loss modulus.

5.3 This test method may be used in research and development, specification acceptance, and quality control or assurance.

1. Scope

1.1 This test method describes the performance confirmation or measurement of conformance for the loss modulus scale of a commercial or custom-built dynamic mechanical analyzer (DMA) at 21 °C using ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene as a reference material.

1.2 The values stated in SI units are to be regarded as standard. No other units of measurement are included in this standard.

1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.