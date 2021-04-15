Standard Specification for Unfaced Preformed Rigid Cellular Polyisocyanurate Thermal Insulation

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Abstract

This specification covers the types, physical properties, and dimensions of unfaced, preformed rigid cellular polyurethane modified polyisocyanurate plastic material intended for use as thermal insulation on surfaces. This insulation can be classified into six types according to its compressive resistance: Types I, IV, II, III, V, and VI. Also this insulation can be classified as Grades 1 and 2 according to its service temperature range. The thermal insulation is produced by the polymerization of polymeric polyisocyanates in the presence of polyhydroxyl compounds, catalysts, cell stabilizers, and blowing agents. Different test methods shall be performed in order to determine the thermal insulation's following properties: density, compressive resistance, apparent thermal conductivity, hot-surface performance, water absorption, water vapor permeability, dimensional stability, closed-cell content, surface bearing characteristics, tensile strength, and leachable chloride, fluoride, silicate, and sodium ions.

This abstract is a brief summary of the referenced standard. It is informational only and not an official part of the standard; the full text of the standard itself must be referred to for its use and application. ASTM does not give any warranty express or implied or make any representation that the contents of this abstract are accurate, complete or up to date.

1. Scope 1.1 This specification covers the types, physical properties, and dimensions of unfaced, preformed rigid cellular polyisocyanurate plastic material intended for use as thermal insulation on surfaces from –297°F (–183°C) to 300°F (149°C). For specific applications, the actual temperature limits shall be agreed upon by the manufacturer and purchaser. 1.2 This specification only covers “polyurethane modified polyisocyanurate” thermal insulation which is commonly referred to as “polyisocyanurate” thermal insulation. This standard does not encompass all polyurethane modified materials. Polyurethane modified polyisocyanurate and other polyurethane materials are similar, but the materials will perform differently under some service conditions. 1.3 This standard is designed as a material specification, not a design document. Physical property requirements vary by application and temperature. At temperatures below –70°F (–51°C) the physical properties of the polyisocyanurate insulation at the service temperature are of particular importance. Below –70°F (–51°C) the manufacturer and the purchaser must agree on what additional cold temperature performance properties are required to determine if the material can function adequately for the particular application. 1.4 This standard addresses requirements of unfaced preformed rigid cellular polyisocyanurate thermal insulation manufactured using blowing agents with an ozone depletion potential of 0 (ODP 0). 1.5 Except 6.2 and 8.2 – 8.4, which are related to the size and shape of fabricated parts, and 16.1, which is related to the storage of fabricated parts, the requirements in this standard specification apply to the polyisocyanurate insulation in the form of buns supplied by the insulation manufacturer. 1.6 When adopted by an authority having jurisdiction, codes that address fire properties in many applications regulate the use of the thermal insulation materials covered by this specification. Fire properties are controlled by job, project, or other specifications where codes or government regulations do not apply. 1.7 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.8 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.9 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

C165 Test Method for Measuring Compressive Properties of Thermal Insulations

C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

C177 Test Method for Steady-State Heat Flux Measurements and Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Guarded-Hot-Plate Apparatus

C272/C272M Test Method for Water Absorption of Core Materials for Sandwich Constructions

C303 Test Method for Dimensions and Density of Preformed Block and BoardType Thermal Insulation

C335/C335M Test Method for Steady-State Heat Transfer Properties of Pipe Insulation

C390 Practice for Sampling and Acceptance of Thermal Insulation Lots

C411 Test Method for Hot-Surface Performance of High-Temperature Thermal Insulation

C518 Test Method for Steady-State Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Heat Flow Meter Apparatus

C550 Test Method for Measuring Trueness and Squareness of Rigid Block and Board Thermal Insulation

C585 Practice for Inner and Outer Diameters of Thermal Insulation for Nominal Sizes of Pipe and Tubing

C871 Test Methods for Chemical Analysis of Thermal Insulation Materials for Leachable Chloride, Fluoride, Silicate, and Sodium Ions

C1045 Practice for Calculating Thermal Transmission Properties Under Steady-State Conditions

C1058/C1058M Practice for Selecting Temperatures for Evaluating and Reporting Thermal Properties of Thermal Insulation

C1114 Test Method for Steady-State Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Thin-Heater Apparatus

C1303/C1303M Test Method for Predicting Long-Term Thermal Resistance of Closed-Cell Foam Insulation

C1363 Test Method for Thermal Performance of Building Materials and Envelope Assemblies by Means of a Hot Box Apparatus

C1763 Test Method for Water Absorption by Immersion of Thermal Insulation Materials

D883 Terminology Relating to Plastics

D1621 Test Method for Compressive Properties of Rigid Cellular Plastics

D1622/D1622M Test Method for Apparent Density of Rigid Cellular Plastics

D2126 Test Method for Response of Rigid Cellular Plastics to Thermal and Humid Aging

D2856 Test Method for Open-Cell Content of Rigid Cellular Plastics by the Air Pycnometer

D6226 Test Method for Open Cell Content of Rigid Cellular Plastics

E84 Test Method for Surface Burning Characteristics of Building Materials

E96/E96M Test Methods for Water Vapor Transmission of Materials

ICS Code

ICS Number Code 83.100 (Cellular materials); 91.100.60 (Thermal and sound insulating materials)

Referencing This Standard

Link Here Link to Active (This link will always route to the current Active version of the standard.)

DOI: 10.1520/C0591-21

Citation Format

ASTM C591-21, Standard Specification for Unfaced Preformed Rigid Cellular Polyisocyanurate Thermal Insulation, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org