Standard Guide for Measuring Electromotive Force (EMF) Stability of Base-Metal Thermoelement Materials With Time in Air

1. Scope

1.1 This guide provides a method for measuring the emf stability of base-metal thermoelement materials in air referenced to platinum at specified constant elevated temperatures using dual, simultaneous, emf indicators, or using a single emf indicator, with the test and reference emf measured alternately. This test is conducted over a period of weeks.

1.3 The useful life of a thermocouple depends on the stability of the emf generated at given temperatures for a required time interval. This method provides a quantitative measure of the stability of individual thermoelements. By combining the results of the positive (P) and negative (N) thermoelements, the stability of a thermocouple comprised of both P and N thermoelements may be obtained. The emf of an individual thermoelement is measured against platinum, which may be the platinum leg of the platinum-rhodium/platinum reference thermocouple, or an additional platinum reference.

Note 1: Some thermoelements may show insignificant emf drift while undergoing relatively rapid oxidation. In these cases, failure of the thermoelement may be indicated only by a large rise in the electrical resistance between joined thermoelements, as measured at the reference junctions.

Note 2: See ASTM MNL12 for recommended upper temperature limits in air.