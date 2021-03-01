Standard Test Method for Determining Whether a Material is a Liquid or a Solid by Rheometry

Significance and Use

5.1 Shipping regulations often require the identification of a material as either a liquid or a solid. This test method may be used to make that determination for regulatory purposes.

5.2 For liquid thermosetting resin, as cure progresses, the liquid resin becomes a solid. A thermosetting resin is more easily worked or shaped while in the liquid-like form and becomes more difficult to do so as the cure advances. The point at which the solid-like character becomes dominant is called the gel point and is considered to be the end of the period where the thermosetting resin is workable. Gel point is identified as that point where tan δ = 1 as determined in Test Method D4473.