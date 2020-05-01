Standard Practice for Thermal Conductivity of Materials Using a Thermal Capacitance (Slug) Calorimeter

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Significance and Use

5.1 This practice is useful for testing materials in general, including composites and multi-layered types.

5.2 The practice is especially useful for materials which undergo significant reactions or local dimensional changes, or both, during exposure to elevated temperatures and thus are difficult to evaluate using existing standard test methods such as Test Method C1113.

5.3 Performing the test over multiple heating/cooling cycles allows an assessment of the influence of reactions, phase changes, and mass transfer of reactions gases (for example, steam) on the thermal performance. Note 3: This practice has been found to be especially applicable to testing fire resistive materials.

1. Scope 1.1 This practice describes a technique for the determination of the apparent thermal conductivity, λ a , and thermal diffusivity, α a , of materials. It is for solid materials with apparent thermal conductivities in the approximate range 0.02 < λ a < 20 W/(m·K) over the approximate temperature range between 300 K and 1100 K, if used stainless steel 304 slag calorimeter and K thermocouples, and up to 1600 K, if used Alumina slag calorimeter and PtRh thermocouples. Note 1: While the practice should also be applicable to determining the thermal conductivity and thermal diffusivity of non-reactive materials, it has been found specifically useful in testing fire resistive materials that are both reactive and undergo significant dimensional changes during a high temperature exposure. 1.2 The values stated in SI units are to be regarded as standard. No other units of measurement are included in this standard. 1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.4 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

C1113 Test Method for Thermal Conductivity of Refractories by Hot Wire (Platinum Resistance Thermometer Technique)

D2214 Test Method for Estimating the Thermal Conductivity of Leather with the Cenco-Fitch Apparatus

E177 Practice for Use of the Terms Precision and Bias in ASTM Test Methods

E220 Test Method for Calibration of Thermocouples By Comparison Techniques

E230 Specification for Temperature-Electromotive Force (emf) Tables for Standardized Thermocouples

E457 Test Method for Measuring Heat-Transfer Rate Using a Thermal Capacitance (Slug) Calorimeter

E691 Practice for Conducting an Interlaboratory Study to Determine the Precision of a Test Method

ICS Code

ICS Number Code 17.200.10 (Heat. Calorimetry)

UNSPSC Code

UNSPSC Code 41112201(Calorimeters)

Referencing This Standard

Link Here Link to Active (This link will always route to the current Active version of the standard.)

DOI: 10.1520/E2584-20

Citation Format

ASTM E2584-20, Standard Practice for Thermal Conductivity of Materials Using a Thermal Capacitance (Slug) Calorimeter, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2020, www.astm.org