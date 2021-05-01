Standard Test Method for Thermal EMF Test of Single Thermoelement Materials by Comparison With Reference Thermoelement of Similar EMF-Temperature Properties

Significance and Use

5.1 This test method is designed to calibrate a thermoelement at one or more test temperatures. The data obtained are sometimes referred to as initial values of emf because the time at the test temperature is limited.

5.2 This test method is employed mainly by providers of spools or coils of wire or strips of thermoelectric material. Generally more than one specimen at a time is tested, and the resultant emfs of individual thermoelements are used to match to companion thermoelements for use as thermocouples or in extension wiring.

5.3 The emf of a thermocouple comprised of two different thermoelements as tested with this test method may be determined by algebraically subtracting the emf of the negative thermoelement from the emf of the positive thermoelement at a particular temperature. The emf of a thermocouple may also be determined by the test described in Test Method E220, but Test Method E220 does not take into account the values of the emf of the individual thermoelements relative to Pt-67.

5.4 This test method is normally used for the calibration of thermocouple materials during their production or distribution, not for the accurate determination of the properties of a used thermocouple. If the test samples were subjected to previous use, the test results may not reflect the same emf as the thermocouple did while in service. For example, inhomogeneities may have been induced in the wires because of a chemical or metallurgical reaction while in service. Since emf is developed in the thermal gradient, and it is unlikely that the temperature profile along the wire under testing conditions will be the same as it was while in service, the test results may be misleading.

5.5 The test results are suitable for specification acceptance, manufacturing control, design, or research and development purposes.

1. Scope 1.1 This test method covers a test for determining the thermoelectric electromotive force (emf) of a thermoelement versus National Instruments of Standards and Technology (NIST) platinum 67 (Pt-67) by means of measuring the difference between the emf of the test thermoelement and the emf of a reference thermoelement (previously referred to as a secondary standard), which has a known relationship to NIST Pt-67. 1.2 This test method is applicable to new thermocouple materials over the temperature ranges normally associated with thermocouples and their extension wires. The table on Suggested Upper Temperature Limits for Protected Thermocouples in Specification E230/E230M lists the ranges associated with the letter-designated types of thermocouples. ASTM MNL12 lists the temperature range of extension circuit materials. 1.3 This test method is not applicable to stability testing or inhomogeneity testing. 1.4 The values stated in SI units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses after SI units are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.5 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.6 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

E77 Test Method for Inspection and Verification of Thermometers

E220 Test Method for Calibration of Thermocouples By Comparison Techniques

E230/E230M Specification for Temperature-Electromotive Force (emf) Tables for Standardized Thermocouples

E344 Terminology Relating to Thermometry and Hydrometry

E563 Practice for Preparation and Use of an Ice-Point Bath as a Reference Temperature

ICS Code

ICS Number Code 17.200.20 (Temperature-measuring instruments)

UNSPSC Code

UNSPSC Code 41112200(Temperature and heat measuring instruments)

Referencing This Standard

Link Here Link to Active (This link will always route to the current Active version of the standard.)

DOI: 10.1520/E0207-21

Citation Format

ASTM E207-21, Standard Test Method for Thermal EMF Test of Single Thermoelement Materials by Comparison With Reference Thermoelement of Similar EMF-Temperature Properties, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org