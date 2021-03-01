Standard Practice for Calculating Thermal Endurance of Materials from Thermogravimetric Decomposition Data

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Significance and Use

5.1 Thermogravimetry provides a rapid method for the determination of the temperature-decomposition profile of a material.

5.2 This practice is useful for quality control, specification acceptance, and research.

5.3 This practice is intended to provide an accelerated thermal endurance estimation in a fraction of the time require for oven-aging tests. The primary product of this practice is the thermal index (temperature) for a selected estimated thermal endurance (time) as derived from material decomposition.

5.4 Alternatively, the estimated thermal endurance (time) of a material may be estimated from a selected thermal index (temperature).

5.5 Additionally, the thermal endurance of a material at selected failure time and temperature may be estimated when compared to a reference value for thermal endurance and thermal index obtained from electrical or mechanical oven aging tests.

5.6 This practice shall not be used for product lifetime predications unless a correlation between test results and actual lifetime has been demonstrated. In many cases, multiple mechanisms occur during the decomposition of a material, with one mechanism dominating over one temperature range, and a different mechanism dominating in a different temperature range. Users of this practice are cautioned to demonstrate for their system that any temperature extrapolations are technically sound.

1. Scope 1.1 This practice describes the determination of thermal endurance, thermal index, and relative thermal index for organic materials using the Arrhenius activation energy generated for thermal decomposition measured by thermogravimetry. 1.2 This practice is generally applicable to materials with a well-defined thermal decomposition profile upon heating, namely a smooth, continuous mass change. 1.3 The values stated in SI units are to be regarded as standard. No other units of measurement are included in this standard. 1.4 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.5 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

D3045 Practice for Heat Aging of Plastics Without Load

E1641 Test Method for Decomposition Kinetics by Thermogravimetry Using the Ozawa/Flynn/Wall Method

E2550 Test Method for Thermal Stability by Thermogravimetry

E2958 Test Methods for Kinetic Parameters by Factor Jump/Modulated Thermogravimetry

ICS Code

ICS Number Code 71.040.40 (Chemical analysis)

Referencing This Standard

Link Here Link to Active (This link will always route to the current Active version of the standard.)

DOI: 10.1520/E1877-21

Citation Format

ASTM E1877-21, Standard Practice for Calculating Thermal Endurance of Materials from Thermogravimetric Decomposition Data, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org