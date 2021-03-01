Products and Services / Standards & Publications / Standards Products


    If you are an ASTM Compass Subscriber and this document is part of your subscription, you can access it for free at ASTM Compass
    ASTM E1877 - 21

    Standard Practice for Calculating Thermal Endurance of Materials from Thermogravimetric Decomposition Data

    Active Standard ASTM E1877 | Developed by Subcommittee: E37.10

    Book of Standards Volume: 14.05

      Format Pages Price  
    PDF 7 $52.00   ADD TO CART
    Hardcopy (shipping and handling) 7 $52.00   ADD TO CART
    Standard + Redline PDF Bundle 14 $62.00   ADD TO CART

    Reprints and Permissions

    Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through
    Copyright Clearance Center   Visit Copyright Clearance Center  

    Reprints and Permissions

    Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through
    Copyright Clearance Center  

    Visit Copyright Clearance Center  

    Reprints and Permissions

    Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through
    Copyright Clearance Center  

    Visit Copyright Clearance Center  

    Historical Version(s) - view previous versions of standard

    Work Item(s) - proposed revisions of this standard

    ASTM License Agreement

    Shipping & Handling

    More E37.10 Standards Related Products Standard References

    Significance and Use

    5.1 Thermogravimetry provides a rapid method for the determination of the temperature-decomposition profile of a material.

    5.2 This practice is useful for quality control, specification acceptance, and research.

    5.3 This practice is intended to provide an accelerated thermal endurance estimation in a fraction of the time require for oven-aging tests. The primary product of this practice is the thermal index (temperature) for a selected estimated thermal endurance (time) as derived from material decomposition.

    5.4 Alternatively, the estimated thermal endurance (time) of a material may be estimated from a selected thermal index (temperature).

    5.5 Additionally, the thermal endurance of a material at selected failure time and temperature may be estimated when compared to a reference value for thermal endurance and thermal index obtained from electrical or mechanical oven aging tests.

    5.6 This practice shall not be used for product lifetime predications unless a correlation between test results and actual lifetime has been demonstrated. In many cases, multiple mechanisms occur during the decomposition of a material, with one mechanism dominating over one temperature range, and a different mechanism dominating in a different temperature range. Users of this practice are cautioned to demonstrate for their system that any temperature extrapolations are technically sound.

    1. Scope

    1.1 This practice describes the determination of thermal endurance, thermal index, and relative thermal index for organic materials using the Arrhenius activation energy generated for thermal decomposition measured by thermogravimetry.

    1.2 This practice is generally applicable to materials with a well-defined thermal decomposition profile upon heating, namely a smooth, continuous mass change.

    1.3 The values stated in SI units are to be regarded as standard. No other units of measurement are included in this standard.

    1.4 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.

    1.5 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.


    2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

    ASTM Standards

    D3045 Practice for Heat Aging of Plastics Without Load

    E1641 Test Method for Decomposition Kinetics by Thermogravimetry Using the Ozawa/Flynn/Wall Method

    E2550 Test Method for Thermal Stability by Thermogravimetry

    E2958 Test Methods for Kinetic Parameters by Factor Jump/Modulated Thermogravimetry

    ICS Code

    ICS Number Code 71.040.40 (Chemical analysis)

    Referencing This Standard
    Link Here
    Link to Active (This link will always route to the current Active version of the standard.)

    DOI: 10.1520/E1877-21

    Citation Format

    ASTM E1877-21, Standard Practice for Calculating Thermal Endurance of Materials from Thermogravimetric Decomposition Data, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org

    Back to Top