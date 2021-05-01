Standard Terminology Relating to Thermophysical Properties

1. Scope

1.1 This is a compilation of terms and corresponding definitions commonly used in the study of thermophysical properties. Terms that are generally understood or defined adequately in other readily available sources are either not included or their sources identified.

1.2 A definition is a single sentence with additional information included in a Discussion.

1.3 Definitions of terms specific to a particular field (such as dynamic mechanical measurements) are identified with an italicized introductory phrase.

1.4 The values stated in SI units are to be regarded as standard. No other units of measurement are included in this standard.