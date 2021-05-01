Products and Services / Standards & Publications / Standards Products


    ASTM E1142 - 21

    Standard Terminology Relating to Thermophysical Properties

    Active Standard ASTM E1142 | Developed by Subcommittee: E37.03

    Book of Standards Volume: 14.05

    1. Scope

    1.1 This is a compilation of terms and corresponding definitions commonly used in the study of thermophysical properties. Terms that are generally understood or defined adequately in other readily available sources are either not included or their sources identified.

    1.2 A definition is a single sentence with additional information included in a Discussion.

    1.3 Definitions of terms specific to a particular field (such as dynamic mechanical measurements) are identified with an italicized introductory phrase.

    1.4 The values stated in SI units are to be regarded as standard. No other units of measurement are included in this standard.

    1.5 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.


    2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

    ASTM Standards

    D4092 Terminology for Plastics: Dynamic Mechanical Properties

    E7 Terminology Relating to Metallography

    E344 Terminology Relating to Thermometry and Hydrometry

    E2744 Test Method for Pressure Calibration of Thermal Analyzers

    ICS Code

    ICS Number Code 01.040.17 (Metrology and measurement. Physical phenomena (Vocabularies)); 17.200.10 (Heat. Calorimetry)

    UNSPSC Code

    UNSPSC Code

    DOI: 10.1520/E1142-21

    Citation Format

    ASTM E1142-21, Standard Terminology Relating to Thermophysical Properties, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org

