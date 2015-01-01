This document is part of your ASTM Compass® subscription.

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center

Withdrawn Rationale:

Formerly under the jurisdiction of Committee C16 on Thermal Insulation, this practice was withdrawn in September 2021. This standard is being withdrawn without replacement due to its limited use by industry.

1. Scope 1.1 This practice covers jackets applied over thermal insulation on piping and equipment, including materials applied solely for physical protection, and materials applied as vapor retarders. 1.2 This practice provides material and physical requirements, or both, for jackets. Guidance in selecting the proper jacket for a given application can be found in Guide C1423. 1.3 This practice does not cover field applied mastics or barrier coatings and their attendant reinforcements, nor does it cover jackets for buried insulation systems. 1.4 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.5 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety and health practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.



DOI: 10.1520/C0921-10R15

Citation Format

ASTM C921-10(2015), Standard Practice for Determining the Properties of Jacketing Materials for Thermal Insulation (Withdrawn 2021)