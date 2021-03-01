Standard Practice for Application of Cellulosic Fiber Insulating Board for Wall Sheathing

Significance and Use

4.1 This standard provides recommendations for the installation in a safe and effective manner. Actual conditions may vary greatly, and additional care should be taken to ensure a safe and effective installation.

4.2 This standard presents requirements that are general in nature and considered practical. They are not intended as specific recommendations. The user should consult the manufacturer for recommended application methods and procedures.

4.3 This standard does not address the applicability of regulatory limitations. This is the responsibility of the user.

1. Scope

1.1 This practice covers the requirements for storing, handling, and application of cellulosic fiber insulating board products.

1.2 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.

1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.