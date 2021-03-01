Standard Practice for Application of Cellulosic Fiber Insulating Board for Wall Sheathing

|Format
Significance and Use
4.1 This standard provides recommendations for the installation in a safe and effective manner. Actual conditions may vary greatly, and additional care should be taken to ensure a safe and effective installation.
4.2 This standard presents requirements that are general in nature and considered practical. They are not intended as specific recommendations. The user should consult the manufacturer for recommended application methods and procedures.
4.3 This standard does not address the applicability of regulatory limitations. This is the responsibility of the user.
1. Scope
1.1 This practice covers the requirements for storing, handling, and application of cellulosic fiber insulating board products.
1.2 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.
1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.
1.4 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.
2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.
ASTM Standards
C208 Specification for Cellulosic Fiber Insulating Board
D1554 Terminology Relating to Wood-Base Fiber and Particle Panel Materials
Federal SpecificationsFF-N-105-B with Interim Amendment 4 Nails, Brads, Staples and Spikes: Wire Cut and Wrought Available from Standardization Documents Order Desk, DODSSP, Bldg. 4, Section D, 700 Robbins Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111-5098, http://www.dodssp.daps.mil. UU-B-790-A Building Paper, Vegetable Fiber: (Kraft, Waterproofed, Water Repellent and Fire Resistant)
ICS Code
ICS Number Code 91.100.60 (Thermal and sound insulating materials)
UNSPSC Code
UNSPSC Code 30141508(Fiber insulation)
DOI: 10.1520/C0846-16R21
Citation Format
ASTM C846-16(2021), Standard Practice for Application of Cellulosic Fiber Insulating Board for Wall Sheathing, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.orgBack to Top