Standard Specification for Cellulosic Fiber Loose-Fill Thermal Insulation

Abstract

This specification covers the composition and physical requirements of chemically treated, recycled cellulosic fiber loose-fill type thermal insulation for installation in attics or enclosed spaces in housing and other buildings by pneumatic or pouring method. While the products are used in various constructions, they are adaptable primarily, but not exclusively, to wood joists, rafters, and stud constructions. The basic material shall be made from selected paper, paperboard stock, or ground wood stock, excluding contaminated materials, which may reasonably be expected to be retained in the finished product. Suitable chemicals are introduced to provide properties such as flame resistance, processing, and handling characteristics. Products shall be prepared suitably to undergo test methods, for which they should comply with the following physical and chemical property requirements: corrosiveness; critical radiant flux; fungi resistance; moisture vapor sorption; odor emission; smoldering combustion; and thermal resistance.

1. Scope 1.1 This specification covers the composition and physical requirements of chemically treated, recycled cellulosic fiber loose-fill type thermal insulation for use in attics or enclosed spaces in housing, and other framed buildings within the ambient temperature range from −45 to 90°C by pneumatic or pouring application. While products that comply with this specification are used in various constructions, they are adaptable primarily, but not exclusively, to wood joist, rafters, and stud construction. 1.2 The values stated in SI units are to be regarded as standard. No other units of measurement are included in this standard. 1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.4 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



DOI: 10.1520/C0739-21

