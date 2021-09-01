Standard Specification for Cellular Glass Thermal Insulation

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Abstract

This specification covers the composition, sizes, dimensions, and physical properties of cellular glass thermal insulation. The material shall consist of a glass composition that has been foamed or cellulated under molten conditions, annealed, and set to form a rigid noncombustible material with hermetically sealed cells. The materials shall also be trimmed into rectangular or tapered blocks of standard dimensions. All specimens shall also comply with with qualification requirements such as compressive strength, flexural strength, water absorption, water vapor permeability, thermal conductivity, hot-surface performance, thermal conductivity and surface burning characteristics. These properties shall be determined in accordance with test methods specified herein.

1. Scope 1.1 This specification covers the composition, sizes, dimensions, and physical properties of cellular glass thermal insulation intended for use on surfaces operating at temperatures between −450 and 800°F (−268 and 427°C). It is possible that special fabrication or techniques for pipe insulation, or both, will be required for application in the temperature range from 250 to 800°F (121 to 427°C). Contact the manufacturer for recommendations regarding fabrication and application procedures for use in this temperature range. For specific applications, the actual temperature limits shall be agreed upon between the manufacturer and the purchaser. 1.2 Cellular glass insulation has the potential to exhibit stress cracks if the rate of temperature change exceeds 200°F (112°C) per hour. 1.3 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.4 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.5 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



