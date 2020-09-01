Standard Test Method for Measuring Trueness and Squareness of Rigid Block and Board Thermal Insulation

Significance and Use

4.1 It is possible that insulating blocks or boards that are not true or square will not fit properly. It is possible that extra labor will be required to obtain proper fit and that this could affect the product performance as well as the appearance of the finished installation.

4.2 This test method provides terminology and describes locations for obtaining consistent measurements of trueness and squareness of blocks and boards.

1. Scope 1.1 This test method covers locations for measuring the trueness and squareness of rigid block/board thermal insulation. This test method does not purport to address the variability in board thickness. Thickness is addressed in other ASTM standards. 1.2 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.4 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

C390 Practice for Sampling and Acceptance of Thermal Insulation Lots

E177 Practice for Use of the Terms Precision and Bias in ASTM Test Methods

