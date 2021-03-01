Standard Test Method for Dimensions and Density of Preformed Block and Board–Type Thermal Insulation

Significance and Use

5.1 Dimensional measurements of the product thermal insulation are essential in determining compliance of a product with specification limits. Dimensional measurements of various test specimens are also required by the specific test method.

5.2 Density measurements of the product insulation are useful in determining compliance of a product with specification limits, and in providing a relative gage of product weights. For any one kind of insulation, some important physical and mechanical properties, such as thermal conductivity, heat capacity, strength, etc., bear a specific relationship with its density. In order to design for equipment supports, check the material for the “as received density” where the moisture content of the product as received and then installed has the potential to be consequential.

1. Scope 1.1 This test method covers determination of the dimensions and density of block and board insulation as defined in Terminology C168. 1.2 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.4 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



C167 Test Methods for Thickness and Density of Blanket or Batt Thermal Insulations

C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

C390 Practice for Sampling and Acceptance of Thermal Insulation Lots

C870 Practice for Conditioning of Thermal Insulating Materials

