Standard Test Methods for Testing Cellular Glass Insulation Block

Significance and Use

4.1 From a general standpoint, these test methods outline the particular points which have to be taken into account when applying ASTM standard test methods to the case of cellular glass insulating block.

1. Scope

1.1 These test methods cover the testing of cellular glass insulation block for density, water absorption, compressive strength, flexural strength at ambient temperature; preparation for chemical analysis; and thermal conductivity measurements.

1.2 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.

1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.