Standard Test Methods for Testing Cellular Glass Insulation Block

|Format
|Pages
|Price
|4
|$44.00
|ADD TO CART
|Hardcopy (shipping and handling)
|4
|$44.00
|ADD TO CART
|Standard + Redline PDF Bundle
|8
|$52.00
|ADD TO CART
Historical Version(s) - view previous versions of standard
Work Item(s) - proposed revisions of this standard
More C16.32 Standards Related Products Standard References
Significance and Use
4.1 From a general standpoint, these test methods outline the particular points which have to be taken into account when applying ASTM standard test methods to the case of cellular glass insulating block.
1. Scope
1.1 These test methods cover the testing of cellular glass insulation block for density, water absorption, compressive strength, flexural strength at ambient temperature; preparation for chemical analysis; and thermal conductivity measurements.
1.2 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.
1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.
1.4 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.
2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.
Other StandardNRC 1.36 Nonmetallic Thermal Insulation for Austenitic Stainless Steel Available from Director of Regulatory Standards, US Atomic Energy Commission, Washington, DC 20545.
ASTM Standards
C165 Test Method for Measuring Compressive Properties of Thermal Insulations
C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation
C177 Test Method for Steady-State Heat Flux Measurements and Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Guarded-Hot-Plate Apparatus
C203 Test Methods for Breaking Load and Flexural Properties of Block-Type Thermal Insulation
C303 Test Method for Dimensions and Density of Preformed Block and BoardType Thermal Insulation
C390 Practice for Sampling and Acceptance of Thermal Insulation Lots
C518 Test Method for Steady-State Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Heat Flow Meter Apparatus
C871 Test Methods for Chemical Analysis of Thermal Insulation Materials for Leachable Chloride, Fluoride, Silicate, and Sodium Ions
D226/D226M Specification for Asphalt-Saturated Organic Felt Used in Roofing and Waterproofing
D4869/D4869M Specification for Asphalt-Saturated Organic Felt Underlayment Used in Steep Slope Roofing
ISO StandardISO 3951 Sampling Procedure and Charts for Inspection by Variables for Percent Nonconforming Available from American National Standards Institute (ANSI), 25 W. 43rd St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10036, http://www.ansi.org.
Military StandardMIL-I-24244 Specification Insulation Materials with Special Corrosion, Chloride, and Fluoride Requirements Available from DLA Document Services, Building 4/D, 700 Robbins Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111-5094, http://quicksearch.dla.mil.
ICS Code
ICS Number Code 91.100.60 (Thermal and sound insulating materials)
UNSPSC Code
UNSPSC Code 30141500(Thermal insulation)
|Link Here
|Link to Active (This link will always route to the current Active version of the standard.)
DOI: 10.1520/C0240-20
Citation Format
ASTM C240-20, Standard Test Methods for Testing Cellular Glass Insulation Block, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2020, www.astm.orgBack to Top