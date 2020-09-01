Products and Services / Standards & Publications / Standards Products


    ASTM C240 - 20

    Standard Test Methods for Testing Cellular Glass Insulation Block

    Active Standard ASTM C240 | Developed by Subcommittee: C16.32

    Book of Standards Volume: 04.06

    Significance and Use

    4.1 From a general standpoint, these test methods outline the particular points which have to be taken into account when applying ASTM standard test methods to the case of cellular glass insulating block.

    1. Scope

    1.1 These test methods cover the testing of cellular glass insulation block for density, water absorption, compressive strength, flexural strength at ambient temperature; preparation for chemical analysis; and thermal conductivity measurements.

    1.2 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.

    1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.

    1.4 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.


    2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

    Other Standard

    NRC 1.36 Nonmetallic Thermal Insulation for Austenitic Stainless Steel Available from Director of Regulatory Standards, US Atomic Energy Commission, Washington, DC 20545.

    ASTM Standards

    C165 Test Method for Measuring Compressive Properties of Thermal Insulations

    C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

    C177 Test Method for Steady-State Heat Flux Measurements and Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Guarded-Hot-Plate Apparatus

    C203 Test Methods for Breaking Load and Flexural Properties of Block-Type Thermal Insulation

    C303 Test Method for Dimensions and Density of Preformed Block and BoardType Thermal Insulation

    C390 Practice for Sampling and Acceptance of Thermal Insulation Lots

    C518 Test Method for Steady-State Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Heat Flow Meter Apparatus

    C871 Test Methods for Chemical Analysis of Thermal Insulation Materials for Leachable Chloride, Fluoride, Silicate, and Sodium Ions

    D226/D226M Specification for Asphalt-Saturated Organic Felt Used in Roofing and Waterproofing

    D4869/D4869M Specification for Asphalt-Saturated Organic Felt Underlayment Used in Steep Slope Roofing

    ISO Standard

    ISO 3951 Sampling Procedure and Charts for Inspection by Variables for Percent Nonconforming Available from American National Standards Institute (ANSI), 25 W. 43rd St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10036, http://www.ansi.org.

    Military Standard

    MIL-I-24244 Specification Insulation Materials with Special Corrosion, Chloride, and Fluoride Requirements Available from DLA Document Services, Building 4/D, 700 Robbins Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111-5094, http://quicksearch.dla.mil.

    ICS Code

    ICS Number Code 91.100.60 (Thermal and sound insulating materials)

    UNSPSC Code

    UNSPSC Code 30141500(Thermal insulation)

