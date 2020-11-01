Products and Services / Standards & Publications / Standards Products


    ASTM C1902 - 20

    Standard Specification for Cellular Glass Insulation Used in Building and Roof Applications

    Active Standard ASTM C1902 | Developed by Subcommittee: C16.20

    Book of Standards Volume: 04.06

    1. Scope

    1.1 This specification covers the general requirements for thermal insulation block composed of rigid cellular glass intended for use in building exterior and interior walls, foundation, floor, ceiling, and roofing applications. The insulation blocks are intended for continuous use at temperatures between 200°F and −50°F (93.3°C and −45.6°C).

    1.2 This standard is intended to apply to rigid cellular glass thermal insulation block products that are commercially useful in building exterior and interior walls, foundation, floor, ceiling, and roofing construction. For engineering and design purposes, users need to follow specific product information provided by block manufacturers regarding physical properties, system design considerations and installation recommendations.

    1.3 The use of thermal insulation materials covered by this specification is typically regulated by building codes, or other agencies that address fire performance or both. Where required, the fire performance of the material shall be addressed through standard fire test methods established by the appropriate governing documents.

    1.4 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as the standard. The values given in parentheses are for information only. For conversion to metric units other than those contained in this standard, refer to IEEE/ASTM SI 10.

    1.5 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.

    1.6 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.


    2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

    ASTM Standards

    C165 Test Method for Measuring Compressive Properties of Thermal Insulations

    C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

    C177 Test Method for Steady-State Heat Flux Measurements and Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Guarded-Hot-Plate Apparatus

    C203 Test Methods for Breaking Load and Flexural Properties of Block-Type Thermal Insulation

    C240 Test Methods for Testing Cellular Glass Insulation Block

    C303 Test Method for Dimensions and Density of Preformed Block and BoardType Thermal Insulation

    C390 Practice for Sampling and Acceptance of Thermal Insulation Lots

    C518 Test Method for Steady-State Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Heat Flow Meter Apparatus

    C1045 Practice for Calculating Thermal Transmission Properties Under Steady-State Conditions

    C1617 Practice for Quantitative Accelerated Laboratory Evaluation of Extraction Solutions Containing Ions Leached from Thermal Insulation on Aqueous Corrosion of Metals

    D2126 Test Method for Response of Rigid Cellular Plastics to Thermal and Humid Aging

    E84 Test Method for Surface Burning Characteristics of Building Materials

    E96/E96M Test Methods for Water Vapor Transmission of Materials

    E136 Test Method for Assessing Combustibility of Materials Using a Vertical Tube Furnace at 750C

    DOI: 10.1520/C1902-20

    Citation Format

    ASTM C1902-20, Standard Specification for Cellular Glass Insulation Used in Building and Roof Applications, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2020, www.astm.org

