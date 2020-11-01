Standard Specification for Cellular Glass Insulation Used in Building and Roof Applications

1. Scope

1.1 This specification covers the general requirements for thermal insulation block composed of rigid cellular glass intended for use in building exterior and interior walls, foundation, floor, ceiling, and roofing applications. The insulation blocks are intended for continuous use at temperatures between 200°F and −50°F (93.3°C and −45.6°C).

1.2 This standard is intended to apply to rigid cellular glass thermal insulation block products that are commercially useful in building exterior and interior walls, foundation, floor, ceiling, and roofing construction. For engineering and design purposes, users need to follow specific product information provided by block manufacturers regarding physical properties, system design considerations and installation recommendations.

1.3 The use of thermal insulation materials covered by this specification is typically regulated by building codes, or other agencies that address fire performance or both. Where required, the fire performance of the material shall be addressed through standard fire test methods established by the appropriate governing documents.

1.4 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as the standard. The values given in parentheses are for information only. For conversion to metric units other than those contained in this standard, refer to IEEE/ASTM SI 10.

1.5 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.