    ASTM C1847 - 21

    Standard Specification for Direct Buried Pre-Insulated and Jacketed Polyurethane Bonded Low Temperature Hot Water Piping Systems

    Active Standard ASTM C1847 | Developed by Subcommittee: C16.40

    Book of Standards Volume: 04.06

    Reprints and Permissions

    1. Scope

    1.1 This specification covers direct buried underground pre-insulated, hot water piping systems with an upper temperature limit of 250 °F (121 °C) used to convey pressurized fluids for district heating. In the pre-insulated pipe industry and in this standard, this temperature range is called “low temperature hot water”.

    1.2 This specification shall not be used for low-pressure steam systems, steam trap discharge or pressurized condensate systems, since there is a high risk of exceeding the upper temperature limits. Pumped condensate return lines that are vented to atmosphere are considered to be low temperature hot water and are acceptable for this application.

    1.3 This specification covers only piping systems insulated and jacketed with bonded polyurethane (PUR) rigid foam. A piping system consists of both straight sections of pre-insulated piping as well as pre-insulated fittings and field closures of the insulation system, and all materials required to ensure a water tight insulation system which will preclude water from entering the insulation from the surrounding soil. This specification does not encompass insulating or jacketing materials, or insulation methods, which do not produce factory, pre-fabricated, insulated and jacketed units for assembly at the field site.

    1.4 The insulated piping systems covered by this specification do not possess an air gap between the carrier pipe and the insulation nor between the insulation and jacket. For straight pipe sections of the piping systems covered by this specification, these three components are bonded together.

    1.5 The carrier piping that is part of the insulated piping system covered by this specification shall be designed, fabricated, and tested to the requirements of ANSI/ASME B31.1 (Power Piping).

    1.6 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as the standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered to be the standard.

    1.7 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.

    1.8 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.


    2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

    SSPC/NACE Standards

    NACE-RP-0394 Application, Performance and Quality Control of Plant Applied Fusion Bonded Epoxy External Pipe Coating

    SP-10 (NACE-2)

    ANSI/ASME Standards

    B16.22 Wrought Copper Fittings

    B16.9 Butt Welded Fittings

    B31.1 Power Piping

    ASTM Standards

    A53/A53M Specification for Pipe, Steel, Black and Hot-Dipped, Zinc-Coated, Welded and Seamless

    A105/A105M Specification for Carbon Steel Forgings for Piping Applications

    A106/A106M Specification for Seamless Carbon Steel Pipe for High-Temperature Service

    A234/A234M Specification for Piping Fittings of Wrought Carbon Steel and Alloy Steel for Moderate and High Temperature Service

    A312/A312M Specification for Seamless, Welded, and Heavily Cold Worked Austenitic Stainless Steel Pipes

    A403/A403M Specification for Wrought Austenitic Stainless Steel Piping Fittings

    B88 Specification for Seamless Copper Water Tube

    C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

    C335 Test Method for Steady-State Heat Transfer Properties of Pipe Insulation

    C518 Test Method for Steady-State Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Heat Flow Meter Apparatus

    C1409 Guide for Measuring and Estimating Quantities of Insulated Piping and Components

    D883 Terminology Relating to Plastics

    D1621 Test Method for Compressive Properties of Rigid Cellular Plastics

    D1622 Test Method for Apparent Density of Rigid Cellular Plastics

    D2126 Test Method for Response of Rigid Cellular Plastics to Thermal and Humid Aging

    D2310 Classification for Machine-Made Fiberglass (Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Thermosetting-Resin) Pipe

    D2996 Specification for Filament-Wound Fiberglass (Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Thermosetting-Resin) Pipe

    D3350 Specification for Polyethylene Plastics Pipe and Fittings Materials

    D6226 Test Method for Open Cell Content of Rigid Cellular Plastics

    D7091 Practice for Nondestructive Measurement of Dry Film Thickness of Nonmagnetic Coatings Applied to Ferrous Metals and Nonmagnetic, Nonconductive Coatings Applied to Non-Ferrous Metals

    DOI: 10.1520/C1847-21

    Citation Format

    ASTM C1847-21, Standard Specification for Direct Buried Pre-Insulated and Jacketed Polyurethane Bonded Low Temperature Hot Water Piping Systems, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org

