Standard Specification for Insulating Covers on Accessible Lavatory Piping

1. Scope

1.1 This specification covers insulating covers for use on exposed drain and water supply piping under accessible lavatories and sinks. The insulating covers shall have thermal insulating properties to protect people with disabilities from burns and physical harm from contact with exposed water supply and waste piping under accessible lavatories and sinks. Insulating covers shall be removable and reusable.

1.2 Included are criteria for classifying removable and reusable protective covers on exposed drain and water supply piping under lavatories and sinks and requirements and test methods for materials and workmanship. Methods of marking are also given.

1.3 The products covered by this specification are intended for use on water supply and drain or waste piping under lavatories and sinks only.

1.4 The values stated in inch-pound units shall be regarded as the standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.

1.5 This specification does not establish the criteria required in the design of the equipment over which removable insulating covers are used, nor does this specification establish or recommend the applicability of removable insulating covers over all surfaces.

1.6 This standard does not apply to shrouds under lavatories and sinks.

1.7 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.