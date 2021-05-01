Products and Services / Standards & Publications / Standards Products


    ASTM C1822 - 21

    Standard Specification for Insulating Covers on Accessible Lavatory Piping

    Active Standard ASTM C1822 | Developed by Subcommittee: C16.40

    Book of Standards Volume: 04.06

    Reprints and Permissions

    Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through
    Copyright Clearance Center  

    1. Scope

    1.1 This specification covers insulating covers for use on exposed drain and water supply piping under accessible lavatories and sinks. The insulating covers shall have thermal insulating properties to protect people with disabilities from burns and physical harm from contact with exposed water supply and waste piping under accessible lavatories and sinks. Insulating covers shall be removable and reusable.

    1.2 Included are criteria for classifying removable and reusable protective covers on exposed drain and water supply piping under lavatories and sinks and requirements and test methods for materials and workmanship. Methods of marking are also given.

    1.3 The products covered by this specification are intended for use on water supply and drain or waste piping under lavatories and sinks only.

    1.4 The values stated in inch-pound units shall be regarded as the standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.

    1.5 This specification does not establish the criteria required in the design of the equipment over which removable insulating covers are used, nor does this specification establish or recommend the applicability of removable insulating covers over all surfaces.

    1.6 This standard does not apply to shrouds under lavatories and sinks.

    1.7 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.

    1.8 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.


    2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

    ICC/ANSI Standard

    A117.1

    ASME Standard

    A112 18.9 Protectors/Insulators for Exposed Waste and Supplies on Accessible Fixtures

    ASTM Standards

    C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

    C177 Test Method for Steady-State Heat Flux Measurements and Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Guarded-Hot-Plate Apparatus

    C1045 Practice for Calculating Thermal Transmission Properties Under Steady-State Conditions

    D570 Test Method for Water Absorption of Plastics

    D635 Test Method for Rate of Burning and/or Extent and Time of Burning of Plastics in a Horizontal Position

    E84 Test Method for Surface Burning Characteristics of Building Materials

    G21 Practice for Determining Resistance of Synthetic Polymeric Materials to Fungi

    ICS Code

    ICS Number Code 23.040.01 (Pipeline components in general. Pipelines)

    UNSPSC Code

    UNSPSC Code 70171800(Drainage services)

    DOI: 10.1520/C1822-21

    Citation Format

    ASTM C1822-21, Standard Specification for Insulating Covers on Accessible Lavatory Piping, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org

