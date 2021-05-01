Standard Specification for Insulating Covers on Accessible Lavatory Piping

|Format
1. Scope
1.1 This specification covers insulating covers for use on exposed drain and water supply piping under accessible lavatories and sinks. The insulating covers shall have thermal insulating properties to protect people with disabilities from burns and physical harm from contact with exposed water supply and waste piping under accessible lavatories and sinks. Insulating covers shall be removable and reusable.
1.2 Included are criteria for classifying removable and reusable protective covers on exposed drain and water supply piping under lavatories and sinks and requirements and test methods for materials and workmanship. Methods of marking are also given.
1.3 The products covered by this specification are intended for use on water supply and drain or waste piping under lavatories and sinks only.
1.4 The values stated in inch-pound units shall be regarded as the standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.
1.5 This specification does not establish the criteria required in the design of the equipment over which removable insulating covers are used, nor does this specification establish or recommend the applicability of removable insulating covers over all surfaces.
1.6 This standard does not apply to shrouds under lavatories and sinks.
1.7 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.
1.8 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.
2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.
ICC/ANSI StandardA117.1
ASME StandardA112 18.9 Protectors/Insulators for Exposed Waste and Supplies on Accessible Fixtures
ASTM Standards
C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation
C177 Test Method for Steady-State Heat Flux Measurements and Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Guarded-Hot-Plate Apparatus
C1045 Practice for Calculating Thermal Transmission Properties Under Steady-State Conditions
D570 Test Method for Water Absorption of Plastics
D635 Test Method for Rate of Burning and/or Extent and Time of Burning of Plastics in a Horizontal Position
E84 Test Method for Surface Burning Characteristics of Building Materials
G21 Practice for Determining Resistance of Synthetic Polymeric Materials to Fungi
ICS Code
ICS Number Code 23.040.01 (Pipeline components in general. Pipelines)
UNSPSC Code
UNSPSC Code 70171800(Drainage services)
DOI: 10.1520/C1822-21
Citation Format
ASTM C1822-21, Standard Specification for Insulating Covers on Accessible Lavatory Piping, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org