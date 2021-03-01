Standard Specification for Stainless Steel Jacketing for Insulation

Abstract

This specification covers stainless steel jacketing for thermal, acoustical, and fire protective insulation operating at either above or below ambient temperatures and in both indoor and outdoor locations. It does not cover insulation jacketing made from other materials such as mastics, fiber reinforced plastic, PVC, aluminum, or coated carbon steel (for example, aluminum-zinc, galvanized steel, or aluminized steel) nor does it cover the details of thermal, acoustical, or fire protective insulation systems. While not intended to cover use inside the containment buildings of nuclear power plants, this specification does not preclude use of Class E material which does not have a moisture barrier in this containment building application. This specification provides physical requirements for stainless steel jacketing for thermal and acoustical insulation.

1. Scope 1.1 This specification covers stainless steel jacketing for thermal, acoustical, and fire protective insulation operating at either above or below ambient temperatures and in both indoor and outdoor locations. It does not cover insulation jacketing made from other materials such as mastics, fiber reinforced plastic, PVC, aluminum, or coated carbon steel (for example, aluminum-zinc, galvanized steel, or aluminized steel) nor does it cover the details of thermal, acoustical, or fire protective insulation systems. 1.2 While not intended to cover use inside the containment buildings of nuclear power plants, this standard does not preclude use of Class E material which does not have a moisture barrier in this containment building application. 1.3 This specification provides physical requirements for stainless steel jacketing for thermal and acoustical insulation. Guide C1423 provides guidance in selecting jacketing materials and their safe use. 1.4 This is a material specification and does not imply any performance of the installed system using the materials specified herein. For information about installation of stainless steel jacketing, see (1). 1.5 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. No other units of measurement are included in this standard. 1.6 A version of this standard in SI units is available as Specification C1767M. 1.7 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.8 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

A167 Specification for Stainless and Heat-Resisting Chromium-Nickel Steel Plate, Sheet, and Strip

A240/A240M Specification for Chromium and Chromium-Nickel Stainless Steel Plate, Sheet, and Strip for Pressure Vessels and for General Applications

A480/A480M Specification for General Requirements for Flat-Rolled Stainless and Heat-Resisting Steel Plate, Sheet, and Strip

B487 Test Method for Measurement of Metal and Oxide Coating Thickness by Microscopical Examination of Cross Section

C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

C450 Practice for Fabrication of Thermal Insulating Fitting Covers for NPS Piping, and Vessel Lagging

C585 Practice for Inner and Outer Diameters of Thermal Insulation for Nominal Sizes of Pipe and Tubing

C835 Test Method for Total Hemispherical Emittance of Surfaces up to 1400C

C1371 Test Method for Determination of Emittance of Materials Near Room Temperature Using Portable Emissometers

C1423 Guide for Selecting Jacketing Materials for Thermal Insulation

C1729 Specification for Aluminum Jacketing for Insulation

C1767M Specification for Stainless Steel Jacketing for Insulation

C1785 Test Method for Concentration of Pinhole Detections in Moisture Barriers on Metal Jacketing

D3363 Test Method for Film Hardness by Pencil Test

E84 Test Method for Surface Burning Characteristics of Building Materials

F1249 Test Method for Water Vapor Transmission Rate Through Plastic Film and Sheeting Using a Modulated Infrared Sensor

