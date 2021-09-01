Products and Services / Standards & Publications / Standards Products


    ASTM C1710 - 21a

    Standard Guide for Installation of Flexible Closed Cell Preformed Insulation in Tube and Sheet Form

    Active Standard ASTM C1710 | Developed by Subcommittee: C16.40

    Book of Standards Volume: 04.06

    Significance and Use

    5.1 This guide applies to flexible closed cell insulation tubing and sheet materials manufactured according to Specifications C534 and C1427. This standard is intended to provide a basic guide for installing these types of materials.

    5.2 Confirm application use temperature is consistent with specified use temperature for material as defined in ASTM Specifications unless otherwise agreed upon with the manufacturer. There are different grades for each of the insulation types referred to in this guide, material and grade installed should be that specified.

    5.3 This guide is not intended to cover all aspects associated with installation for all applications, consult the National, Commercial Industrial Insulation Standards (MICA Manual) or the specific product manufacturer for recommendations, or both. See ASHRAE Handbook (Fundamentals – Chapter 23) and ASHRAE Handbook (Refrigeration – Chapter 10).

    1. Scope

    1.1 This guide covers recommended installation techniques for flexible closed cell pre-formed insulation in tube or sheet form. This guide is applicable to materials manufactured in accordance with Specification C534 (Elastomeric based insulation) or Specification C1427 (polyolefin based insulation). The materials covered in this guide encompass a service temperature of –297 to 300°F (–183 to 150°C) as indicated in the material specifications referenced above. Many of the recommendations made are specific to below ambient applications only.

    1.2 The purpose of this guide is to optimize the thermal performance and longevity of installed closed cell flexible insulation systems. By following this guide, the owner, and designer can expect to achieve the energy savings expected and prevention of condensation under the specified design conditions. This document is limited to installation procedures and does not encompass system design.

    1.3 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.

    1.4 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.

    1.5 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.


    2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

    Other Standards

    ASHRAE Handbook (Fundamentals – Chapter 23)

    National Commerical, Industrial Insulation Standar

    ASTM Standards

    C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

    C534 Specification for Preformed Flexible Elastomeric Cellular Thermal Insulation in Sheet and Tubular Form

    C585 Practice for Inner and Outer Diameters of Thermal Insulation for Nominal Sizes of Pipe and Tubing

    C1427 Specification for Extruded Preformed Flexible Cellular Polyolefin Thermal Insulation in Sheet and Tubular Form

    DOI: 10.1520/C1710-21A

    Citation Format

    ASTM C1710-21a, Standard Guide for Installation of Flexible Closed Cell Preformed Insulation in Tube and Sheet Form, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org

