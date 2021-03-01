Standard Specification for Pneumatically Applied High-Temperature Fiber Thermal Insulation for Industrial Applications

|Format
1. Scope
1.1 This specification covers the composition, thermal performance, sound absorption performance, and physical properties of high-temperature fiber thermal insulation for use at temperatures from ambient to 3000°F (1649°C).
1.2 The dry, loose high-temperature fibers shall be pneumatically conveyed to a chamber where they are mixed with a water-based chemical binder and then conveyed to a nozzle.
1.3 The pneumatically applied, high-temperature fiber insulation is intended for use in industrial applications on flat, or nearly flat, surfaces. It is not intended for use on pipes.
1.4 This specification addresses the use performance of this material in both thermal and acoustical applications.
1.5 This specification does not address the requirements for fire-resistive insulation, but it does not preclude this material’s use in that capacity.
1.6 This is a material specification only and is not intended to cover methods of application that are provided by the manufacturer.
1.7 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.
1.8 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.
1.9 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.
ICS Code
ICS Number Code 27.220 (Heat recovery. Thermal insulation)
UNSPSC Code
UNSPSC Code 30141500(Thermal insulation)
DOI: 10.1520/C1685-15R21
Citation Format
ASTM C1685-15(2021), Standard Specification for Pneumatically Applied High-Temperature Fiber Thermal Insulation for Industrial Applications, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.orgBack to Top