Standard Specification for Flexible Polymeric Foam Sheet Insulation Used as a Thermal and Sound Absorbing Liner for Duct Systems

Abstract

This specification covers the composition, dimensions, and physical properties of flexible unfaced foam sheet, used to insulate interior surfaces of HVAC ducts, plenums and equipment used for the distribution of conditioned air. The flexible polymeric insulations of this specification are classified into Types I and II. Type I is a closed flexible foam. Type II is an open cell flexible foam. Following test methods shall be performed: apparent thermal conductivity; surface burning characteristics; hot service performance; water vapor sorption; water absorption; dimensional stability; odor emission; fungi resistance; erosion resistance; and sound absorption coefficient.

1. Scope 1.1 This specification covers the composition, dimensions, and physical properties of flexible unfaced foam sheet, used to insulate interior surfaces of HVAC ducts, plenums and equipment used for the distribution of conditioned air with a temperature of up to 250°F (121°C). 1.2 HVAC ducts, plenums and equipment systems typically operate between a temperature range of 50°F to 150°F (10°C to 65°C) and are designed to meet building code requirements of maximum temperatures of 250°F (121°C). 1.3 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.4 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.5 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



DOI: 10.1520/C1534-20A

ASTM C1534-20a, Standard Specification for Flexible Polymeric Foam Sheet Insulation Used as a Thermal and Sound Absorbing Liner for Duct Systems, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2020, www.astm.org