Standard Guide for Selecting Jacketing Materials for Thermal Insulation

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Significance and Use

4.1 This standard is intended to be used by engineers and designers as a guide to assist them in selecting appropriate thermal insulation jacketing materials. As a guide, it can be used to identify performance characteristics that might be necessary for a particular insulation jacketing system. This guide is not a specification and therefore should not be used as such. It might, however, be useful in writing a specification. Specification C921 can also be used to determine properties of jacketing materials for thermal insulation.

1. Scope 1.1 This guide covers criteria for selecting thermal insulation jacketing materials and is not intended for use as a performance or product specification. 1.2 This guide applies to jacketing materials applied over thermal insulation for piping, ducts, and equipment. 1.3 This guide includes jacketing materials used over thermal insulation whether the insulation is in the form of pipe, board, or blanket, or field applied materials that are self-supporting, including insulating cements. 1.4 This guide does not include covers or other retaining walls that contain loose fill, other nonsupporting insulation materials, or conduits or containers for buried insulation systems. 1.5 This guide does not include mastics and coatings and their reinforcements. 1.6 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.7 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.8 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

A240/A240M Specification for Chromium and Chromium-Nickel Stainless Steel Plate, Sheet, and Strip for Pressure Vessels and for General Applications

A366/A366M Specification for Commercial Steel (CS) Sheet, Carbon, (0.15 Maximum Percent) Cold-Rolled

A1008/A1008M Specification for Steel, Sheet, Cold-Rolled, Carbon, Structural, High-Strength Low-Alloy, High-Strength Low-Alloy with Improved Formability, Required Hardness, Solution Hardened, and Bake Hardenable

B209 Specification for Aluminum and Aluminum-Alloy Sheet and Plate

C165 Test Method for Measuring Compressive Properties of Thermal Insulations

C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

C488 Test Method for Conducting Exterior Exposure Tests of Finishes for Thermal Insulation

C835 Test Method for Total Hemispherical Emittance of Surfaces up to 1400C

C921 Practice for Determining the Properties of Jacketing Materials for Thermal Insulation

C1057 Practice for Determination of Skin Contact Temperature from Heated Surfaces Using a Mathematical Model and Thermesthesiometer

C1136 Specification for Flexible, Low Permeance Vapor Retarders for Thermal Insulation

C1258 Test Method for Elevated Temperature and Humidity Resistance of Vapor Retarders for Insulation

C1263 Test Method for Thermal Integrity of Flexible Water Vapor Retarders

C1338 Test Method for Determining Fungi Resistance of Insulation Materials and Facings

C1371 Test Method for Determination of Emittance of Materials Near Room Temperature Using Portable Emissometers

C1729 Specification for Aluminum Jacketing for Insulation

C1767 Specification for Stainless Steel Jacketing for Insulation

C1775 Specification for Laminate Protective Jacket and Tape for Use over Thermal Insulation for Outdoor Applications

C1785 Test Method for Concentration of Pinhole Detections in Moisture Barriers on Metal Jacketing

D774/D774M Test Method for Bursting Strength of Paper

D828 Test Method for Tensile Properties of Paper and Paperboard Using Constant-Rate-of-Elongation Apparatus

D882 Test Method for Tensile Properties of Thin Plastic Sheeting

D1000 Test Methods for Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive-Coated Tapes Used for Electrical and Electronic Applications

D1204 Test Method for Linear Dimensional Changes of Nonrigid Thermoplastic Sheeting or Film at Elevated Temperature

D3330/D3330M Test Method for Peel Adhesion of Pressure-Sensitive Tape

D3363 Test Method for Film Hardness by Pencil Test

D3759/D3759M Test Method for Breaking Strength and Elongation of Pressure-Sensitive Tape

E84 Test Method for Surface Burning Characteristics of Building Materials

E96/E96M Test Methods for Water Vapor Transmission of Materials

E119 Test Methods for Fire Tests of Building Construction and Materials

E596 Test Method for Laboratory Measurement of Noise Reduction of Sound-Isolating Enclosures

F1249 Test Method for Water Vapor Transmission Rate Through Plastic Film and Sheeting Using a Modulated Infrared Sensor

G154 Practice for Operating Fluorescent Ultraviolet (UV) Lamp Apparatus for Exposure of Nonmetallic Materials

ICS Code

ICS Number Code 91.100.60 (Thermal and sound insulating materials)

UNSPSC Code

UNSPSC Code 30141500(Thermal insulation)

Referencing This Standard

Link Here Link to Active (This link will always route to the current Active version of the standard.)

DOI: 10.1520/C1423-21

Citation Format

ASTM C1423-21, Standard Guide for Selecting Jacketing Materials for Thermal Insulation, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org