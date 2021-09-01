Standard Specification for Flexible Fibrous Glass Blanket Insulation Used to Externally Insulate HVAC Ducts

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

Abstract

This specification covers the standard for composition, size, dimensions, and physical properties of flexible glass blanket, ductwrap intended for use to insulate HVAC ducts. The basic materials shall be fibers manufacture from glass processed from the molten state into fibrous form. Bonded fibers formed into flexible blank rolls shall consist the insulation. Materials shall conform to physical requirements such as thermal resistance, surface burning characteristics, hot surface performance, water vapor permeance, water vapor sorption, odor emission, corrosiveness, and fungi resistance.

This abstract is a brief summary of the referenced standard. It is informational only and not an official part of the standard; the full text of the standard itself must be referred to for its use and application. ASTM does not give any warranty express or implied or make any representation that the contents of this abstract are accurate, complete or up to date.

1. Scope 1.1 This specification covers the composition, size, dimensions, and physical properties of flexible fiber glass blanket, ductwrap, used to externally insulate HVAC ducts used for the distribution of condition air within the temperature range of 35°F (1.7°C) and 250°F (121°C). 1.2 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.3 When the installation and use of thermal insulation materials, accessories, and systems may pose safety and health problems, the manufacturer shall provide the user appropriate current information regarding any known problems associated with the recommended use of the company's products, and shall also recommend protective measures to be employed in their safe utilization. The user shall establish appropriate safety and health practices and determine the applicability of regulatory requirements prior to use. 1.4 The following safety hazards caveat pertains only to the test methods, Section 13, in this specification. This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.5 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

C167 Test Methods for Thickness and Density of Blanket or Batt Thermal Insulations

C168 Terminology Relating to Thermal Insulation

C177 Test Method for Steady-State Heat Flux Measurements and Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Guarded-Hot-Plate Apparatus

C390 Practice for Sampling and Acceptance of Thermal Insulation Lots

C411 Test Method for Hot-Surface Performance of High-Temperature Thermal Insulation

C518 Test Method for Steady-State Thermal Transmission Properties by Means of the Heat Flow Meter Apparatus

C665 Specification for Mineral-Fiber Blanket Thermal Insulation for Light Frame Construction and Manufactured Housing

C1045 Practice for Calculating Thermal Transmission Properties Under Steady-State Conditions

C1104/C1104M Test Method for Determining the Water Vapor Sorption of Unfaced Mineral Fiber Insulation

C1136 Specification for Flexible, Low Permeance Vapor Retarders for Thermal Insulation

C1304 Test Method for Assessing the Odor Emission of Thermal Insulation Materials

C1338 Test Method for Determining Fungi Resistance of Insulation Materials and Facings

C1617 Practice for Quantitative Accelerated Laboratory Evaluation of Extraction Solutions Containing Ions Leached from Thermal Insulation on Aqueous Corrosion of Metals

E84 Test Method for Surface Burning Characteristics of Building Materials

E96/E96M Test Methods for Water Vapor Transmission of Materials

E2231 Practice for Specimen Preparation and Mounting of Pipe and Duct Insulation Materials to Assess Surface Burning Characteristics

Other Documents

ICS Code

ICS Number Code 27.220 (Heat recovery. Thermal insulation)

UNSPSC Code

UNSPSC Code 30141500(Thermal insulation)

Referencing This Standard

Link Here Link to Active (This link will always route to the current Active version of the standard.)

DOI: 10.1520/C1290-16R21

Citation Format

ASTM C1290-16(2021), Standard Specification for Flexible Fibrous Glass Blanket Insulation Used to Externally Insulate HVAC Ducts, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2021, www.astm.org