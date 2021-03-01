Standard Test Method for Elevated Temperature and Humidity Resistance of Vapor Retarders for Insulation

Significance and Use

5.1 On systems operating at sub-ambient temperature, humid ambient conditions cause a vapor driving force toward the insulation. If not retarded, the driven moisture vapor is detrimental to the insulation's thermal resistance. A vapor retarder must resist degradation in order maintain its resistance to vapor passage. Degradation in this test method is induced by elevated temperature and humidity conditions.

1. Scope

1.1 This test method covers the determination of the resistance of flexible low permeance vapor retarders for thermal insulation as classified in Specification C1136 to elevated temperature and humidity. Water vapor permeance measurement and visual inspection after exposure at elevated temperature and humidity are used to assess vapor retarder response.

1.2 Typical vapor retarders evaluated in this test method are intended for indoor use and include foil-scrim-kraft laminates, metallized polyester-scrim-kraft laminates, treated fabrics, treated papers, films, foils, or combinations of these materials that comprise a vapor retarder material. This test method is not intended for assessment of the liquid-applied coatings, sealants, or mastics commonly used with insulation products.

1.3 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard.

1.4 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.