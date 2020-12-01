Standard Specification for Spray-Applied Rigid Cellular Polyurethane Thermal Insulation

Abstract

This specification covers the types and physical properties of spray applied rigid cellular polyurethane intended for use as thermal insulation. Spray-applied rigid-cellular polyurethane thermal insulation shall be classified into four type: Type I; Type II; Type III; and Type IV. Spray-applied rigid-cellular polyurethane thermal insulation shall be produced by the catalyzed chemical reaction of polyisocyanates with polyhydroxyl compounds and by the catalyzed polymerization of polyisocyanates. The following test methods shall be performed: thermal resistance; compressive strength; water vapor permeability; water absorption; tensile strength; response to thermal and humid aging; closed cell content; and surface burning characteristics.

1. Scope 1.1 This specification covers the types and physical properties of spray applied rigid cellular polyurethane intended for use as thermal insulation. The operating temperatures of the surfaces to which the insulation is applied shall not be lower than −22°F (−30°C) or greater than +225°F (+107°C). For specific applications, the actual temperature limits shall be as agreed upon between the manufacturer and the purchaser. 1.2 The values stated in inch-pound units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to SI units that are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.4 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



