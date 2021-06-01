Standard Test Method for Ductility of Nonoriented Electrical Steel

Significance and Use

4.1 This is a specialized bend test for nonoriented electrical steel not covered under the provisions of Test Methods E290.

4.2 This test is applicable to nonoriented silicon steel such as described in Specifications A677 and A683 in commercial thicknesses.

4.3 It is not intended to be applied to steels considered inherently ductile.

1. Scope 1.1 This test method covers determination of ductility utilizing Epstein test strips and a bending device for bending the strip over a predetermined radius. It is intended for commercial silicon-bearing steel sheet or strip of nonoriented types in the thickness range from 0.010 to 0.031 in. [0.25 to 0.79 mm], inclusive. 1.2 The values and equations stated in customary (cgs-emu and inch-pound) or SI units are to be regarded separately as standard. Within this test method, SI units are shown in brackets. The values stated in each system may not be exact equivalents; therefore, each system shall be used independently of the other. Combining values from the two systems may result in nonconformance with this test method. 1.3 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.4 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

A34/A34M Practice for Sampling and Procurement Testing of Magnetic Materials

A677 Specification for Nonoriented Electrical Steel Fully Processed Types

A683 Specification for Nonoriented Electrical Steel, Semiprocessed Types

E290 Test Methods for Bend Testing of Material for Ductility

