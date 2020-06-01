Standard Test Method for Magnetic Shield Efficiency in Attenuating Alternating Magnetic Fields

|Format
Significance and Use
5.1 This test method provides an easy, accurate, and reproducible method for determination of shielding factors (attenuation ratios) in simple alternating magnetic fields.
5.2 Since the sensing or pickup coil is of finite size, the measured shielding factor tends to be the average value for the space enclosed by the coil. Due care is required when interpreting results when the coil is located near an opening in the shield.
5.3 This test method is suitable for design, specification acceptance, service evaluation, quality assurance, and research purposes on magnetic shields.
5.4 Provided geometrically identical shields are compared, this test method is also suitable for evaluation and grading of magnetic shielding materials.
1. Scope
1.1 This test method covers the means for determining the performance quality of a magnetic shield when placed in a magnetic field of alternating polarity.
1.2 This test method provides a means of evaluating and grading magnetic shielding materials to determine their suitability for use in the production of magnetic shields.
1.3 This test method shall be used in conjunction with and shall conform to the requirements of Practice A34/A34M.
1.4 The values stated in either SI units or inch-pound units are to be regarded separately as standard. The values stated in each system may not be exact equivalents; therefore, each system shall be used independently of the other. Combining values from the two systems may result in non-conformance with the standard.
1.5 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use.
1.6 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.
2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.
ASTM Standards
A34/A34M Practice for Sampling and Procurement Testing of Magnetic Materials
A340 Terminology of Symbols and Definitions Relating to Magnetic Testing
ICS Code
ICS Number Code 17.220.20 (Measurement of electrical and magnetic quantities)
UNSPSC Code
UNSPSC Code 31380000(Magnets and magnetic materials)
DOI: 10.1520/A0698_A0698M-20
