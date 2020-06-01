Standard Specification for Thin-Gauge Nonoriented Electrical Steel Fully Processed Types

Permissions to reprint documents can be acquired through Copyright Clearance Center Visit Copyright Clearance Center

1. Scope 1.1 This specification covers the detailed requirements to which flat-rolled thin-gauge nonoriented fully processed electrical steel shall conform. Nominal thicknesses included in this specification are 0.10 mm (0.004 in.) to 0.30 mm (0.012 in.). 1.1.1 Refer to Specification A677 for properties of flat-rolled nonoriented fully processed electrical steel in nominal thicknesses of 0.36 mm (0.014 in.) to 0.64 mm (0.025 in.). 1.1.2 Refer to Specification A876 for properties of flat-rolled grain-oriented fully processed electrical steel. 1.1.3 Thin-gauge nonoriented electrical steels with a high silicon content (typically 61/ 2 %) manufactured using silicon vapor-deposition or similar processes are not included in this specification. 1.2 The steel covered in this specification is produced to specified maximum core loss values and is intended primarily for use in rotating electrical machinery and other electromagnetic devices operating at moderate to elevated frequencies (100 Hz and greater). Desirable core loss and permeability characteristics are developed during mill processing; however, lamination manufacturing processes may adversely affect these mill-produced properties. Additional stress-relief heat treatment by the user may therefore be helpful in remediating these properties in the manufactured laminations. Stress-relief annealing is discussed further in Appendix X2. 1.3 These thin-gauge nonoriented fully processed electrical steels are low-carbon, silicon-iron, or silicon-aluminum-iron alloys typically containing 2.5 to 3.5 % silicon and a small amount of aluminum. 1.4 The values stated in SI units are to be regarded as standard. The values given in parentheses are mathematical conversions to customary (cgs-emu and inch-pound) units which are provided for information only and are not considered standard. 1.4.1 There are selected values presented in two units, both of which are in acceptable SI units. These are differentiated by the word “or,” as in “g/cm3, or, (kg/m3).” 1.5 This standard does not purport to address all of the safety concerns, if any, associated with its use. It is the responsibility of the user of this standard to establish appropriate safety, health, and environmental practices and determine the applicability of regulatory limitations prior to use. 1.6 This international standard was developed in accordance with internationally recognized principles on standardization established in the Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations issued by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committee.



2. Referenced Documents (purchase separately) The documents listed below are referenced within the subject standard but are not provided as part of the standard.

ASTM Standards

A34/A34M Practice for Sampling and Procurement Testing of Magnetic Materials

A340 Terminology of Symbols and Definitions Relating to Magnetic Testing

A343/A343M Test Method for Alternating-Current Magnetic Properties of Materials at Power Frequencies Using Wattmeter-Ammeter-Voltmeter Method and 25-cm Epstein Test Frame

A348/A348M Test Method for Alternating Current Magnetic Properties of Materials Using the Wattmeter-Ammeter-Voltmeter Method, 100 to 10000 Hz and 25-cm Epstein Frame

A664 Practice for Identification of Standard Electrical Steel Grades in ASTM Specifications

A677 Specification for Nonoriented Electrical Steel Fully Processed Types

A700 Guide for Packaging, Marking, and Loading Methods for Steel Products for Shipment

A717/A717M Test Method for Surface Insulation Resistivity of Single-Strip Specimens

A719/A719M Test Method for Lamination Factor of Magnetic Materials

A876 Specification for Flat-Rolled, Grain-Oriented, Silicon-Iron, Electrical Steel, Fully Processed Types

A927/A927M Test Method for Alternating-Current Magnetic Properties of Toroidal Core Specimens Using the Voltmeter-Ammeter-Wattmeter Method

A937/A937M Test Method for Determining Interlaminar Resistance of Insulating Coatings Using Two Adjacent Test Surfaces

A971/A971M Test Method for Measuring Edge Taper and Crown of Flat-Rolled Electrical Steel Coils

A976 Classification of Insulating Coatings for Electrical Steels by Composition, Relative Insulating Ability and Application

E18 Test Methods for Rockwell Hardness of Metallic Materials

E384 Test Method for Microindentation Hardness of Materials

ICS Code

ICS Number Code 77.140.50 (Flat steel products and semi-products)

UNSPSC Code

UNSPSC Code

Referencing This Standard

Link Here Link to Active (This link will always route to the current Active version of the standard.)

DOI: 10.1520/A1086-20

Citation Format

ASTM A1086-20, Standard Specification for Thin-Gauge Nonoriented Electrical Steel Fully Processed Types, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA, 2020, www.astm.org